"I'm Sorry." is an American semi-autobiographical sitcom written by the renowned actress, writer, and comedian Andrea Savage, who also plays the lead role. The story revolves around Andrea, a successful comedian, a mother to a five-year-old girl, and a wife. Being very uninhibited and capable of discussing even the most uncomfortable topics, the main character often finds herself in awkward situations. However, as a comedian, she sees material for her monologues in everything and is not afraid to be herself, as well as explore various themes and human relationships.

