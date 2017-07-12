Menu
Russian
I'm Sorry poster
I'm Sorry poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 8
Kinoafisha TV Shows I'm Sorry

I'm Sorry (2017 - …)

I'm Sorry. 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel truTV
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"I'm Sorry." is an American semi-autobiographical sitcom written by the renowned actress, writer, and comedian Andrea Savage, who also plays the lead role. The story revolves around Andrea, a successful comedian, a mother to a five-year-old girl, and a wife. Being very uninhibited and capable of discussing even the most uncomfortable topics, the main character often finds herself in awkward situations. However, as a comedian, she sees material for her monologues in everything and is not afraid to be herself, as well as explore various themes and human relationships.
Мне очень жаль - trailer
I'm Sorry  trailer
Cast
Cast
Tom Everett Scott
Tom Everett Scott
Kathy Baker
Kathy Baker
Jason Mantzoukas
Jason Mantzoukas
Allison Tolman
Allison Tolman
Andrea Savage
Andrea Savage
Steve Zissis
Steve Zissis
Cast and Crew

8 IMDb
Seasons
I'm Sorry - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 10 episodes
 
I'm Sorry - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
Stills
