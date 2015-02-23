Menu
I Live with Models poster
7.0 IMDb Rating: 3
I Live with Models

I Live with Models (2015 - 2017)

I Live with Models 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel Comedy Central
Runtime 5 hours 52 minutes

TV series description

"I Live with Models" is an American sitcom that delves into the behind-the-scenes lives of people working as models. The story revolves around Tommy, a guy with an unremarkable appearance, who is just beginning to discover the world of beautiful people thanks to his perfect hands. Throughout the seasons, he will have different neighbors, including a dim-witted heartthrob and a plus-size model. The series lacks any hint of drama, and the most unpleasant situations and disappointments in the modeling industry are presented through a comedic lens. In Russia, the show is most well-known thanks to Kurazh-Bambey.
Cast
Alex Beckett
David Hoffman
Rebecca Ballantine Reid
Brianne Howey
Joseph May
Dave Fulton
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.0
10 votes
3 IMDb
Seasons
I Live with Models - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 8 episodes
 
I Live with Models - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
