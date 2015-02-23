"I Live with Models" is an American sitcom that delves into the behind-the-scenes lives of people working as models. The story revolves around Tommy, a guy with an unremarkable appearance, who is just beginning to discover the world of beautiful people thanks to his perfect hands. Throughout the seasons, he will have different neighbors, including a dim-witted heartthrob and a plus-size model. The series lacks any hint of drama, and the most unpleasant situations and disappointments in the modeling industry are presented through a comedic lens. In Russia, the show is most well-known thanks to Kurazh-Bambey.

