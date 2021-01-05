"History of Swear Words" is a comedic documentary show created by the online platform Netflix. This project is dedicated to the history of the emergence of swear words in the English language: how they originated, who invented them, and why people started using them. Each new episode of the series is dedicated to a specific curse word that is actively used in modern English. The host of the show, Nicholas Cage, will inform viewers in a casual and non-preachy manner about unusual facts and ambiguous characteristics of each swear word.

