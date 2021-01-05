Menu
History of Swear Words poster
History of Swear Words (2021 - 2021)

History of Swear Words 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 20 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"History of Swear Words" is a comedic documentary show created by the online platform Netflix. This project is dedicated to the history of the emergence of swear words in the English language: how they originated, who invented them, and why people started using them. Each new episode of the series is dedicated to a specific curse word that is actively used in modern English. The host of the show, Nicholas Cage, will inform viewers in a casual and non-preachy manner about unusual facts and ambiguous characteristics of each swear word.
Cast
Nicolas Cage
Nick Offerman
Sarah Silverman
Isiah Whitlock Jr.
DeRay Davis
Jim Jefferies
Cast and Crew

6.4 IMDb
Seasons
History of Swear Words - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
Stills
