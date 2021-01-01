Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Headspace Guide to Meditation (2021 - 2021)

Headspace Guide to Meditation
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 20 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Headspace Guide to Meditation" is a documentary series created by the online platform Netflix. This show is the perfect choice for those who want to learn the art of breath meditation. It is also suitable for those who have already started practicing meditation on their own. Hosted by Andy Puddicombe, the series explores how to effortlessly release the everyday stress from our bodies. Meditation has become particularly relevant in light of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, economic crisis, and currency devaluation.
Series rating

8.4 IMDb
Seasons
Headspace Guide to Meditation - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
23 June 2021, 16:29
хороший гайд 🚀
10 June 2021, 16:04
Занятно
