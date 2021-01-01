"Headspace Guide to Meditation" is a documentary series created by the online platform Netflix. This show is the perfect choice for those who want to learn the art of breath meditation. It is also suitable for those who have already started practicing meditation on their own. Hosted by Andy Puddicombe, the series explores how to effortlessly release the everyday stress from our bodies. Meditation has become particularly relevant in light of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, economic crisis, and currency devaluation.

Expand