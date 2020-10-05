Menu
Russian
Gusar poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.2
Gusar

Gusar (2020 - …)

Гусар 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 17 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The main character of the series "Gusar" is Lieutenant Rylsky, a trusted aide of Kutuzov himself! The officer is faced with a very important task - to save Moscow from Napoleon. However, during the mission, the hero is accidentally transported to the future. The culprit of this mishap is a young inventor named Zhuravlev, who happens to be the husband of Rylsky's distant relative. Now, in order to save his homeland, Rylsky must find a way to return to his own time, which proves to be quite difficult as the time machine is broken.
Cast
Garik Kharlamov
Garik Kharlamov
Vladimir Tishko
Vladimir Tishko
Ivan Bychkov
Ivan Bychkov
Azamat Musagaliev
Azamat Musagaliev
Ekaterina Kovalchuk
Ekaterina Kovalchuk
Pavel Rassomakhin
Pavel Rassomakhin
Series rating

6.2 IMDb
Seasons
Gusar - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 18 episodes
 
Gusar - Season 2 Season 2
2024, 16 episodes
 
