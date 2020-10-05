The main character of the series "Gusar" is Lieutenant Rylsky, a trusted aide of Kutuzov himself! The officer is faced with a very important task - to save Moscow from Napoleon. However, during the mission, the hero is accidentally transported to the future. The culprit of this mishap is a young inventor named Zhuravlev, who happens to be the husband of Rylsky's distant relative. Now, in order to save his homeland, Rylsky must find a way to return to his own time, which proves to be quite difficult as the time machine is broken.

Expand