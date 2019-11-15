Menu
Russian
Gore ot uma (2019 - 2019)

Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 17 minutes
Streaming service Start
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes

TV series description

"The Misfortune of Intellect" tells the mysterious story of the death of the famous video blogger Chatsky, who has earned many enemies through his specific activities. Investigator Porfiry Petrovich is tasked with studying the character and motives behind the crime. But first, he must navigate the complex modern world filled with gadgets and social media. The investigation is soon complicated by another murder. The series explores the phenomenon of loneliness among people with millions of virtual friends.
Pavel Priluchnyy
Pavel Priluchnyy Александр Чацкий, блогер
Olga Lerman
Olga Lerman Лиза
Mariya Kozhevnikova
Mariya Kozhevnikova Софья
Sergey Yushkevich
Sergey Yushkevich Скалозуб
Mikhail Gorevoy
Mikhail Gorevoy Репетилов
Igor Ugolnikov
Igor Ugolnikov Фамусов
Seasons
Gore ot uma - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
