"The Misfortune of Intellect" tells the mysterious story of the death of the famous video blogger Chatsky, who has earned many enemies through his specific activities. Investigator Porfiry Petrovich is tasked with studying the character and motives behind the crime. But first, he must navigate the complex modern world filled with gadgets and social media. The investigation is soon complicated by another murder. The series explores the phenomenon of loneliness among people with millions of virtual friends.

Expand