The series "Gogol" tells the story of the youth of the great writer during a literary crisis. In his hometown, in the village of Dikanka, a lot of inexplicable incidents occur, which are investigated by detective Guro. The young writer returns to familiar places and helps with the investigation. Devilry reigns in Poltava: a monster in the form of the Dark Horseman hunts young girls, and the water bodies are inhabited by the souls of drowned women. Nikolai Vasilyevich, who himself hides dark secrets in his heart, falls in love with Lisa Danishevskaya, the owner of the local estate.

