Gogol

Gogol (2017 - 2018)

Гоголь 18+
Production year 2017
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 40 minutes
TV channel ТВ-3
Runtime 13 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

The series "Gogol" tells the story of the youth of the great writer during a literary crisis. In his hometown, in the village of Dikanka, a lot of inexplicable incidents occur, which are investigated by detective Guro. The young writer returns to familiar places and helps with the investigation. Devilry reigns in Poltava: a monster in the form of the Dark Horseman hunts young girls, and the water bodies are inhabited by the souls of drowned women. Nikolai Vasilyevich, who himself hides dark secrets in his heart, falls in love with Lisa Danishevskaya, the owner of the local estate.
Cast
Oleg Menshikov
Oleg Menshikov
Evgeniy Stychkin
Evgeniy Stychkin
Artem Tkachenko
Artem Tkachenko
Yan Tsapnik
Yan Tsapnik
Alexander Petrov
Alexander Petrov
Sergey Badyuk
Sergey Badyuk
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Gogol - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 8 episodes
 
