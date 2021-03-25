"Godzilla Singular Point" is a Japanese animated series produced by the American streaming company Netflix. The story revolves around two talented scientists who become the world's only hope. These experts are the only ones capable of understanding the gigantic monster that has risen from the depths of the ocean. Godzilla is extremely angry and determined to destroy all life on this planet. With each passing day, time is running out, and the scale of destruction caused by the monster only continues to grow...

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