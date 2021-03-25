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Kinoafisha TV Shows Godzilla Singular Point

Godzilla Singular Point (2021 - …)

Godzilla Singular Point 18+
Production year 2021
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 5 hours 25 minutes

TV series description

"Godzilla Singular Point" is a Japanese animated series produced by the American streaming company Netflix. The story revolves around two talented scientists who become the world's only hope. These experts are the only ones capable of understanding the gigantic monster that has risen from the depths of the ocean. Godzilla is extremely angry and determined to destroy all life on this planet. With each passing day, time is running out, and the scale of destruction caused by the monster only continues to grow...
Godzilla Singular Point - тейлер
Godzilla Singular Point  тейлер
Cast
Cast
Yume Miyamoto
Johnny Yong Bosch
Shoya Ishige
Taro Kiuchi
Erika Harlacher
Bill Butts
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Anime genre  In the Sci-Fi genre  In the genre  In series of Japan  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Godzilla Singular Point - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 13 episodes
 
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