Godunov poster
Godunov

Godunov (2018 - 2018)

Годунов 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 6 hours 56 minutes

TV series description

The Russian historical drama series "Godunov" is an attempt by the creators to delve into the intricacies of Russian history in the early 17th century. At the center of the events is Boris Godunov, a man from a humble family who managed to rise to the top of the hierarchy and become the ruler of Russia. His figure holds great significance in the country's history. Experts consider Godunov to be a precursor to Peter the Great, as many of Peter's ideas were already being pursued by Godunov a century earlier. During his reign, European culture first made its way into Russian society.
Sergey Bezrukov
Sergey Bezrukov Борис Годунов
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Svetlana Khodchenkova Мария Годунова
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky Иван Грозный
Viktor Suhorukov
Viktor Suhorukov Малюта Скуратов
Anna Mikhalkova
Anna Mikhalkova Ирина Годунова
Irina Pegova
Irina Pegova Мария Нагая
Cast and Crew
Seasons
Godunov - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 8 episodes
 
Stills
