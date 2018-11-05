The Russian historical drama series "Godunov" is an attempt by the creators to delve into the intricacies of Russian history in the early 17th century. At the center of the events is Boris Godunov, a man from a humble family who managed to rise to the top of the hierarchy and become the ruler of Russia. His figure holds great significance in the country's history. Experts consider Godunov to be a precursor to Peter the Great, as many of Peter's ideas were already being pursued by Godunov a century earlier. During his reign, European culture first made its way into Russian society.

Expand