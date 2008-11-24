Menu
Gluhar

Gluhar (2008 - 2009)

Глухарь 18+
Production year 2008
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 36 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

Life doesn't spoil young detective Captain Sergey Glukharev and his friend, district traffic police officer Denis Antoshin. They have been friends since childhood and have chosen this difficult and sometimes dangerous job together. They don't earn much and haven't managed to settle their personal lives. However, the friends don't lose heart and maintain their ability to be responsive and compassionate in any situation. The heroes, as best they can, carry out their difficult work - they monitor order, protect law-abiding citizens, and catch dangerous criminals.
Cast
Cast
Maksim Averin
Maksim Averin
Dmitriy Smirnov
Dmitriy Smirnov
Jerzy Stuhr
Mariya Boltneva
Mariya Boltneva
Viktoriya Tarasova
Viktoriya Tarasova
Olga Yurasova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Gluhar - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 49 episodes
 
Stills
