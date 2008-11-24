Life doesn't spoil young detective Captain Sergey Glukharev and his friend, district traffic police officer Denis Antoshin. They have been friends since childhood and have chosen this difficult and sometimes dangerous job together. They don't earn much and haven't managed to settle their personal lives. However, the friends don't lose heart and maintain their ability to be responsive and compassionate in any situation. The heroes, as best they can, carry out their difficult work - they monitor order, protect law-abiding citizens, and catch dangerous criminals.

