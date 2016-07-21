Menu
Fleabag All seasons
Fleabag
18+
Production year
2016
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
BBC Three
Series rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
8.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Fleabag"
Season 1
6 episodes
21 July 2016 - 25 August 2016
Season 2
6 episodes
4 March 2019 - 8 April 2019
