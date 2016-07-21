Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Fleabag poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fleabag Seasons

Fleabag All seasons

Fleabag 18+
Production year 2016
Country Great Britain
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel BBC Three

Series rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.7 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Fleabag"
Fleabag - Season 1 Season 1
6 episodes 21 July 2016 - 25 August 2016
 
Fleabag - Season 2 Season 2
6 episodes 4 March 2019 - 8 April 2019
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more