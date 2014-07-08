Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Finding Carter poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Finding Carter Seasons

Finding Carter All seasons

Finding Carter
Production year 2014
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel MTV

Series rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Finding Carter"
Finding Carter - Season 1 Season 1
12 episodes 8 July 2014 - 16 September 2014
 
Finding Carter - Season 2 Season 2
24 episodes 31 March 2015 - 15 December 2015
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more