Alina Bulynko

Date of Birth
16 June 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Snow Queen 6.0
Snow Queen (2012)
Lyubov 2 Morkov 6.0
Lyubov 2 Morkov (2008)
Love-Carrot 3 5.6
Love-Carrot 3 (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 4 TV Shows 2 Actress 6
Lyubov-morkov: Vosstaniye mashin 4.9
Comedy 2023, Russia
Filatov
Drama, Comedy 2020, Russia
Snow Queen 6
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family 2012, Russia
Love-Carrot 3 5.6
Comedy 2010, Russia
Pervaya popytka
Romantic 2009, Russia
Lyubov 2 Morkov 6
Romantic, Comedy 2008, Russia
