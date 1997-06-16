Alina Bulynko

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
16 June 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
6
4.9
Lyubov-morkov: Vosstaniye mashin
Lyubov-morkov: Vosstaniye mashin
Comedy
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Filatov
Drama, Comedy
2020, Russia
6
Snow Queen
The Snow Quee
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
5.6
Love-Carrot 3
Lyubov-Morkov 3
Comedy
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Pervaya popytka
Romantic
2009, Russia
6
Lyubov 2 Morkov
Lyubov 2 Morkov
Romantic, Comedy
2008, Russia
Watch trailer
