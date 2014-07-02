Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Fated to Love You
Seasons
Fated to Love You All seasons
Un-myeong-cheol-eom neol sa-rang-hae
16+
Production year
2014
Country
South Korea
Episode duration
1 hour 10 minutes
TV channel
MBC
Series rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.9
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Fated to Love You"
Season 1
20 episodes
2 July 2014 - 4 September 2014
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree