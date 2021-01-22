Menu
Fate: The Winx Saga (2021 - 2022)

Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 10 hours 50 minutes

"Fate: The Winx Saga" is an American fantasy show based on the animated series of the same name. The story takes place in a magical school where gifted wizards are trained. The plot revolves around five girls who become students at this school and gradually learn to master their extraordinary abilities. The main heroines live in the same room and gradually get to know each other better, becoming true friends. However, when a terrifying evil awakens in their world, the girls unite for a deadly battle against an enemy whose power far surpasses their own. As the events unfold, the heroines also uncover a great secret that has the potential to completely change their reality.
Fate: The Winx Saga  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Eve Best
Eliot Salt
Abigail Cowen
Hannah van der Westhuysen
Precious Mustapha
Elisha Applebaum
0.0
6.8 IMDb
