"Fast & Furious: Spy Racers" is a multi-episode animated show based on the popular action film franchise. The story revolves around a young and daring Tony Torretto, who begins to collaborate with government forces. The main character is given a challenging task: together with his comrades, he must become participants in a well-known racing league. However, the speed competition is just a cover for an extremely dangerous criminal organization that is plotting grandiose plans to take over the world.

Expand