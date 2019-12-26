Menu
Fast & Furious Spy Racers poster
IMDb Rating: 5.9
Fast & Furious Spy Racers

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (2019 - …)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 20 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"Fast & Furious: Spy Racers" is a multi-episode animated show based on the popular action film franchise. The story revolves around a young and daring Tony Torretto, who begins to collaborate with government forces. The main character is given a challenging task: together with his comrades, he must become participants in a well-known racing league. However, the speed competition is just a cover for an extremely dangerous criminal organization that is plotting grandiose plans to take over the world.
Форсаж: Шпионские гонки - trailer пятого сезона
Fast & Furious Spy Racers  trailer пятого сезона
Cast
Tyler Posey
Manish Dayal
Chihye Chung
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Olivia Olson
Luke Youngblood
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.9 IMDb
Seasons
Fast & Furious Spy Racers - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
Fast & Furious Spy Racers - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 8 episodes
 
Fast & Furious Spy Racers - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 8 episodes
 
Fast & Furious Spy Racers - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 8 episodes
 
Fast & Furious Spy Racers - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 8 episodes
 
Fast & Furious Spy Racers - Season 6 Season 6
2021, 12 episodes
 
