Fargo All seasons
Fargo
18+
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
FX
Series rating
9.1
11
8.8
IMDb
All seasons of "Fargo"
Season 1
10 episodes
15 April 2014 - 17 June 2014
Season 2
10 episodes
12 October 2015 - 14 December 2015
Season 3
10 episodes
19 April 2017 - 21 June 2017
Season 4
11 episodes
27 September 2020 - 29 November 2020
Season 5
10 episodes
21 November 2023 - 16 January 2024
