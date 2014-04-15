Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Fargo poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fargo Seasons

Fargo All seasons

Fargo 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel FX

Series rating

9.1
Rate 11 votes
8.8 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Fargo"
Fargo - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 15 April 2014 - 17 June 2014
 
Fargo - Season 2 Season 2
10 episodes 12 October 2015 - 14 December 2015
 
Fargo - Season 3 Season 3
10 episodes 19 April 2017 - 21 June 2017
 
Fargo - Season 4 Season 4
11 episodes 27 September 2020 - 29 November 2020
 
Fargo - Season 5 Season 5
10 episodes 21 November 2023 - 16 January 2024
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more