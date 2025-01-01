Menu
Fallen III: The Destiny
Zeke
Uh, the Powers are looking for you and I had to uh, well, tell 'em where you live. So...
Aaron Corbett
You sent killer angels to my house? What about my family?
Zeke
Well, that's a good point, that's a good point. Now, if you're lucky, Verchiel will spend time questioning and... killing them. Nicely, I'm sure, and, uh, then you'll have time to escape.
Aaron Corbett
What?
Zeke
Yes! Well, they're not your family anyway.
Aaron Corbett
I love them.
Zeke
Oh, that's sweet. I'm sure they appreciate it, but you better run right now.
Aaron Corbett
I'm not gonna run. I'm not a coward like you.
Zeke
Courage is vastly overrated.
Aaron Corbett
Why are you doing this? I am not your precious Redeemer.
Zeke
I'm doing this to help you out. Now just run.
Aaron Corbett
You disgust me. I'd rather love and die than live and hate myself. If it's me they want, then it's me they'll get. I'm not gonna let them hurt my family.
