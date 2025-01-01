Zeke Uh, the Powers are looking for you and I had to uh, well, tell 'em where you live. So...

Aaron Corbett You sent killer angels to my house? What about my family?

Zeke Well, that's a good point, that's a good point. Now, if you're lucky, Verchiel will spend time questioning and... killing them. Nicely, I'm sure, and, uh, then you'll have time to escape.

Zeke Yes! Well, they're not your family anyway.

Aaron Corbett I love them.

Zeke Oh, that's sweet. I'm sure they appreciate it, but you better run right now.

Aaron Corbett I'm not gonna run. I'm not a coward like you.

Zeke Courage is vastly overrated.

Aaron Corbett Why are you doing this? I am not your precious Redeemer.

Zeke I'm doing this to help you out. Now just run.