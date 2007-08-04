The protagonist of the American-Canadian fantasy series "Fallen" is a young man named Aaron, who is raised in an orphanage and knows nothing about his true family. On his eighteenth birthday, a heavenly messenger named Kamael, an archangel, descends into Aaron's room. He reveals that Aaron is actually one of the fallen angels sent to Earth for disobedience. But now, the day of the decisive battle between Good and Evil is approaching, so Aaron must find his brothers among humans and bring them back to heaven.

