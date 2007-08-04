Menu
Russian
Fallen III: The Destiny

Fallen III: The Destiny (2007 - 2007)

Fallen 18+
Production year 2007
Country USA/Canada
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel FreeForm
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The protagonist of the American-Canadian fantasy series "Fallen" is a young man named Aaron, who is raised in an orphanage and knows nothing about his true family. On his eighteenth birthday, a heavenly messenger named Kamael, an archangel, descends into Aaron's room. He reveals that Aaron is actually one of the fallen angels sent to Earth for disobedience. But now, the day of the decisive battle between Good and Evil is approaching, so Aaron must find his brothers among humans and bring them back to heaven.
Ivana Miličević
Ivana Miličević
Fernanda Andrade
Fernanda Andrade
Paul Wesley
Paul Wesley
Will Yun Lee
Hal Ozsan
Akotene Chanoine
8.6
6.4 IMDb
Fallen III: The Destiny - Season 1 Season 1
2007, 4 episodes
 
