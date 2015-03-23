"This is Love" is a Russian comedy series that tells the story of the lives and relationships of six friends. Each of them faces problems that are relevant to ordinary people. Nastya and Andrey finally decide to move in together. They have been dating for a long time and understand that they will have to adjust to each other's daily routines. On the other hand, Anya and Pasha have been married for a long time and are even raising a child together. However, the issue of housing continues to hang over their heads like a sword of Damocles. Olya and Dima can't seem to decide what they want more: to be friends or lovers. In their understanding, one cannot coexist with the other. After a casual sexual encounter, the dynamics of this couple's relationship have changed significantly.

Expand