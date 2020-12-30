"Equinox" is a multi-part Scandinavian show filmed in the genre of a fantasy thriller. The story revolves around a girl named Astrid, who has witnessed the disappearance of her own sister and friends for over twenty years. However, the main heroine hardly remembers anything about that fateful day. Nevertheless, Astrid is plagued by nightmares every night - horrifying, senseless, and surreal. Unexpectedly, the girl meets a man who was among the missing people, and then she begins her own investigation into this convoluted story.

