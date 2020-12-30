Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Equinox poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Equinox

Equinox (2020 - 2020)

Equinox 18+
Production year 2020
Country Denmark
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 46 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 4 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"Equinox" is a multi-part Scandinavian show filmed in the genre of a fantasy thriller. The story revolves around a girl named Astrid, who has witnessed the disappearance of her own sister and friends for over twenty years. However, the main heroine hardly remembers anything about that fateful day. Nevertheless, Astrid is plagued by nightmares every night - horrifying, senseless, and surreal. Unexpectedly, the girl meets a man who was among the missing people, and then she begins her own investigation into this convoluted story.
Cast
Cast
Fanni Bornedal
Lars Brygmann
Susanne Storm
Danica Curcic
Danica Curcic
Alexandre Willaume
Alexandre Willaume
Hanne Hedelund
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Series About Missing People Series About Missing People

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Equinox - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more