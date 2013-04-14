Menu
8.7 IMDb Rating: 8.6
4 posters
Endeavour

Endeavour (2013 - …)

Endeavour
Production year 2013
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 9 seasons
Episode duration 2 hours 0 minute
TV channel ITV
Runtime 70 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Endeavour" is a British series that tells the story of the youth of a cult detective character. "Inspector Morse" premiered in the 1980s and ran for 12 seasons. Over the years, it gained numerous fans who dreamed of learning about the early years of the famous detective's biography. We are introduced to the beginning of Endeavour's career. A very young police officer who has just joined the force, he unravels a series of complex cases thanks to his intellect. He quickly catches the attention of Chief Fred Thursday, who is ready to teach the rookie all the secrets of the profession.
Dakota Blue Richards
Dakota Blue Richards WPC Shirley Trewlove
Roger Allam
Roger Allam Fred Thursday
Jack Laskey DS Peter Jacques
Dzheyms Bredshou Dr. Max DeBryn
Shaun Evans Endeavour Morse
Anton Lesser
Anton Lesser Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
British TV Series

8.7
8.6 IMDb
Seasons
Endeavour - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 4 episodes
 
Endeavour - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 4 episodes
 
Endeavour - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 4 episodes
 
Endeavour - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 4 episodes
 
Endeavour - Season 5 Season 5
2018, 6 episodes
 
Endeavour - Season 6 Season 6
2019, 4 episodes
 
Endeavour - Season 7 Season 7
2020, 3 episodes
 
Endeavour - Season 8 Season 8
2021, 3 episodes
 
Endeavour - Season 9 Season 9
2023, 3 episodes
 
