"Endeavour" is a British series that tells the story of the youth of a cult detective character. "Inspector Morse" premiered in the 1980s and ran for 12 seasons. Over the years, it gained numerous fans who dreamed of learning about the early years of the famous detective's biography. We are introduced to the beginning of Endeavour's career. A very young police officer who has just joined the force, he unravels a series of complex cases thanks to his intellect. He quickly catches the attention of Chief Fred Thursday, who is ready to teach the rookie all the secrets of the profession.

