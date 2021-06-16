"Élite Historias Breves: Omar Ander Alexis" is a Spanish youth show created by the streaming service Netflix. This project is a spin-off of the popular series that airs on the same streaming platform. The story revolves around a high school student named Ander, who has been battling a dangerous illness for a long time. Finally entering remission, the main character decides to spend a few summer days in the company of his friends. At the same time, he decides to help a guy named Alexis, whom he met during his treatment at the clinic. Currently, Alexis is undergoing chemotherapy and is in great need of support from loved ones.

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