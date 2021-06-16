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Élite Historias Breves: Omar Ander Alexis poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows Élite Historias Breves: Omar Ander Alexis

Élite Historias Breves: Omar Ander Alexis (2021 - 2021)

Élite Historias Breves: Omar Ander Alexis 18+
Production year 2021
Country Spain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 12 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 36 minutes

TV series description

"Élite Historias Breves: Omar Ander Alexis" is a Spanish youth show created by the streaming service Netflix. This project is a spin-off of the popular series that airs on the same streaming platform. The story revolves around a high school student named Ander, who has been battling a dangerous illness for a long time. Finally entering remission, the main character decides to spend a few summer days in the company of his friends. At the same time, he decides to help a guy named Alexis, whom he met during his treatment at the clinic. Currently, Alexis is undergoing chemotherapy and is in great need of support from loved ones.
Élite Historias Breves: Omar Ander Alexis - Trailer
Élite Historias Breves: Omar Ander Alexis  Trailer
Creator
Darío Madrona
Carlos Montero
Cast
Cast
Arón Piper
Arón Piper
Jorge Clemente
Omar Ayuso
Omar Ayuso
Laura Calero
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the genre  In series of Spain  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Élite Historias Breves: Omar Ander Alexis - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 3 episodes
 
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