Durarara!! All seasons
Durarara!!
Production year
2010
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
MBS
Series rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Durarara!!"
Season 1
24 episodes
8 January 2010 - 24 June 2010
Season 2
36 episodes
10 January 2015 - 26 March 2016
