Durarara!! poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Durarara!! Seasons

Durarara!! All seasons

Durarara!!
Production year 2010
Country Japan
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel MBS

Series rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Durarara!!"
Durarara!! - Season 1 Season 1
24 episodes 8 January 2010 - 24 June 2010
 
Durarara!! - Season 2 Season 2
36 episodes 10 January 2015 - 26 March 2016
 
