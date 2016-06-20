Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dakteoseu

Dakteoseu (2016 - 2016)

Dakteoseu 18+
Production year 2016
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel SBS
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

This is a story about the everyday life of a hospital employee. Her workdays are full of intrigue and heroism. When Yu Hee-jung was just a child, she faced many difficulties. These challenges toughened her, and she grew up to be very brave and resilient. Hee-jung became a doctor, but in her daily life, she doesn't really resemble a medical professional. She transferred to a clinic where the medical staff works in extremely competitive conditions. The situation is further complicated by the sudden appearance of people from Hee-jung's past in her life. The heroine would prefer not to encounter them again.
Cast
Park Shin-hye
Jeong Hae-gyoon
Hyo-Seob Eom
Kim Yeong-ae
Moon Ji-in
Song-Kyoung Lee
Series rating

7.8
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Dakteoseu - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 20 episodes
 
