This is a story about the everyday life of a hospital employee. Her workdays are full of intrigue and heroism. When Yu Hee-jung was just a child, she faced many difficulties. These challenges toughened her, and she grew up to be very brave and resilient. Hee-jung became a doctor, but in her daily life, she doesn't really resemble a medical professional. She transferred to a clinic where the medical staff works in extremely competitive conditions. The situation is further complicated by the sudden appearance of people from Hee-jung's past in her life. The heroine would prefer not to encounter them again.

