Seasons
Doctor Foster All seasons
Doctor Foster
Production year
2015
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
BBC One
Series rating
8.8
7.6
IMDb
All seasons of "Doctor Foster"
Season 1
5 episodes
9 September 2015 - 7 October 2015
Season 2
5 episodes
5 September 2017 - 3 October 2017
