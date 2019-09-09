Menu
Russian
DNA poster
IMDb Rating: 7.4
DNA (2019 - 2023)

Production year 2019
Country Denmark/France
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
Runtime 10 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"DNA" is a multi-part Scandinavian thriller that tells the story of a Danish police officer named Rolf. Several years after his beloved daughter goes missing, the main character notices a crucial mistake in the DNA database. This lead gives him hope that the girl can still be found and returned to her family. But can Rolf solve the abduction on his own, committed by a skilled criminal? And what if his colleagues or even close people are involved in the case? We will only find the answers to all these questions in the finale of the show.
Cast
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Nicolas Bro
Nicolas Bro
Anders W. Berthelsen
Anders W. Berthelsen
Trine Pallesen
Trine Pallesen
Zofia Wichlacz
Zofia Wichlacz
Maria Erwolter
Maria Erwolter
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
Season 2
2022, 6 episodes
 
