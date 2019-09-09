"DNA" is a multi-part Scandinavian thriller that tells the story of a Danish police officer named Rolf. Several years after his beloved daughter goes missing, the main character notices a crucial mistake in the DNA database. This lead gives him hope that the girl can still be found and returned to her family. But can Rolf solve the abduction on his own, committed by a skilled criminal? And what if his colleagues or even close people are involved in the case? We will only find the answers to all these questions in the finale of the show.

