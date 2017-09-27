Designated Survivor 2016 - 2019 episode 4 season 2
6.7Rate
10 votes
One Year In
Season 2 / Episode 127 September 2017
Sting of the Tail
Season 2 / Episode 24 October 2017
Outbreak
Season 2 / Episode 311 October 2017
Equilibrium
Season 2 / Episode 418 October 2017
Suckers
Season 2 / Episode 525 October 2017
Two Ships
Season 2 / Episode 61 November 2017
Family Ties
Season 2 / Episode 715 November 2017
Home
Season 2 / Episode 829 November 2017
Three-Letter Day
Season 2 / Episode 96 December 2017
Line of Fire
Season 2 / Episode 1013 December 2017
Grief
Season 2 / Episode 1128 February 2018
The Final Frontier
Season 2 / Episode 127 March 2018
Original Sin
Season 2 / Episode 1314 March 2018
In the Dark
Season 2 / Episode 1421 March 2018
Summit
Season 2 / Episode 1528 March 2018
Fallout
Season 2 / Episode 164 April 2018
Overkill
Season 2 / Episode 1711 April 2018
Kirkman Agonistes
Season 2 / Episode 1818 April 2018
Capacity
Season 2 / Episode 1925 April 2018
Bad Reception
Season 2 / Episode 202 May 2018
Target
Season 2 / Episode 219 May 2018
Run
Season 2 / Episode 2216 May 2018
Во 2 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Последний кандидат» президенту и его приближенным требуется урегулировать конфликт, возникший между США и Мексикой. Тем временем агент Уэллс допрашивает Алекс, надеясь распутать дело тридцатилетней давности.
