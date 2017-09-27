Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Designated Survivor Seasons Season 2 Episode 2

Designated Survivor 2016 - 2019 episode 2 season 2

7.3 Rate
10 votes
"Designated Survivor" season 2 all episodes
One Year In
Season 2 / Episode 1 27 September 2017
Sting of the Tail
Season 2 / Episode 2 4 October 2017
Outbreak
Season 2 / Episode 3 11 October 2017
Equilibrium
Season 2 / Episode 4 18 October 2017
Suckers
Season 2 / Episode 5 25 October 2017
Two Ships
Season 2 / Episode 6 1 November 2017
Family Ties
Season 2 / Episode 7 15 November 2017
Home
Season 2 / Episode 8 29 November 2017
Three-Letter Day
Season 2 / Episode 9 6 December 2017
Line of Fire
Season 2 / Episode 10 13 December 2017
Grief
Season 2 / Episode 11 28 February 2018
The Final Frontier
Season 2 / Episode 12 7 March 2018
Original Sin
Season 2 / Episode 13 14 March 2018
In the Dark
Season 2 / Episode 14 21 March 2018
Summit
Season 2 / Episode 15 28 March 2018
Fallout
Season 2 / Episode 16 4 April 2018
Overkill
Season 2 / Episode 17 11 April 2018
Kirkman Agonistes
Season 2 / Episode 18 18 April 2018
Capacity
Season 2 / Episode 19 25 April 2018
Bad Reception
Season 2 / Episode 20 2 May 2018
Target
Season 2 / Episode 21 9 May 2018
Run
Season 2 / Episode 22 16 May 2018
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Последний кандидат» президент сталкивается с новыми трудностями, когда Ллойд угрожает распылить отравляющее вещество на территории Вашингтона. На помощь к Томасу приходят Уэллс и Реннет.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Masha i Medvedi
Masha i Medvedi 29 comments
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 21 comments
Est tolko MiG
Est tolko MiG 6 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more