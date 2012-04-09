Menu
Deffchonki (2012 - 2018)

Деффчонки 18+
Production year 2012
Country Russia
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 64 hours 35 minutes

TV series description

"Deffchonki" is a Russian comedy series about four close friends who have moved to the capital city from the suburbs of Saratov. All the girls have known each other since childhood and are united by a common desire to find themselves in life and achieve material success. Easygoing and responsible Masha works in a restaurant, smart and rational Katya is an assistant to a top executive in a cool company, polished and glamorous Lelya has found herself a wealthy fiancé, and 17-year-old Vasilisa dreams of becoming a star just to spite everyone.
Rodion Yurin
Galina Bob
Seasons
Deffchonki - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 20 episodes
 
Deffchonki - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 20 episodes
 
Deffchonki - Season 3 Season 3
2013, 20 episodes
 
Deffchonki - Season 4 Season 4
2013, 47 episodes
 
Deffchonki - Season 5 Season 5
2015, 24 episodes
 
Season 6
2018, 24 episodes
 
