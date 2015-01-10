"Death Parade" is a Japanese fantasy anime series that tells the story of a deceased girl who finds herself in a bar where she can earn reincarnation as a reward. However, she must fight for this prize. It is commonly believed that after death, people go to either heaven or hell. But there are also those who end up in a place called Quindecim. Behind the bar counter, guests are greeted by a mysterious blond man named Decim. He offers them the opportunity to participate in a game where the stakes are their lives.

