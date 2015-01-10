Menu
Death Parade poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Death Parade

Death Parade (2015 - 2015)

Death Parade 18+
Production year 2015
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel NTV
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Death Parade" is a Japanese fantasy anime series that tells the story of a deceased girl who finds herself in a bar where she can earn reincarnation as a reward. However, she must fight for this prize. It is commonly believed that after death, people go to either heaven or hell. But there are also those who end up in a place called Quindecim. Behind the bar counter, guests are greeted by a mysterious blond man named Decim. He offers them the opportunity to participate in a game where the stakes are their lives.
Cast
Tomoaki Maeno
Asami Seto
Yoshimasa Hosoya
Atsumi Tanezaki
Miki Itō
Rumi Okubo
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
7.8 IMDb
Seasons
Death Parade - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
