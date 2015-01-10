Menu
Seasons
Death Parade All seasons
Death Parade
18+
Production year
2015
Country
Japan
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
NTV
Series rating
7.6
Rate
12
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Death Parade"
Season 1
12 episodes
10 January 2015 - 28 March 2015
