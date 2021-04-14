Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 4.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (2021 - 2021)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!" is a new American show in the genre of family comedy. The series was produced by the streaming platform Netflix. One of the main roles is played by the famous actor Jamie Foxx. He portrays a successful businessman and owner of a popular cosmetic brand. However, the entrepreneur's life takes a serious turn when his teenage daughter comes to live with him. With the arrival of this energetic and charming girl, Brian's life is filled with various events that enrich his calm and structured routine, where everything is done according to a schedule.
Папа, перестань меня позорить! - trailer первого сезона
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!  trailer первого сезона
Cast
Jamie Foxx
David Alan Grier
Keith Jefferson
Heather Hemmens
Jonathan Kite
Kyla-Drew
Cast and Crew

Series rating

4.3 IMDb
Seasons
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
