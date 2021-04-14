"Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!" is a new American show in the genre of family comedy. The series was produced by the streaming platform Netflix. One of the main roles is played by the famous actor Jamie Foxx. He portrays a successful businessman and owner of a popular cosmetic brand. However, the entrepreneur's life takes a serious turn when his teenage daughter comes to live with him. With the arrival of this energetic and charming girl, Brian's life is filled with various events that enrich his calm and structured routine, where everything is done according to a schedule.

