"The Miracle Worker" is a multi-episode dramatic show dedicated to the complex conflict between two great psychics. The series takes place at the turn of the last century and the present, when magic and esotericism are in vogue. The main characters are Victor Stavitsky and Nikolai Arbenin. Both psychics actively appear on television, capturing the attention of millions of viewers. However, their relationship leaves much to be desired. Many think that their main conflict is professional rivalry, but in reality, the heroes are simply in love with the same woman, whom they have been unable to share for many years.

