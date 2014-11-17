Menu
Russian
Chudotvorec (2014 - 2014)

Чудотворец 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"The Miracle Worker" is a multi-episode dramatic show dedicated to the complex conflict between two great psychics. The series takes place at the turn of the last century and the present, when magic and esotericism are in vogue. The main characters are Victor Stavitsky and Nikolai Arbenin. Both psychics actively appear on television, capturing the attention of millions of viewers. However, their relationship leaves much to be desired. Many think that their main conflict is professional rivalry, but in reality, the heroes are simply in love with the same woman, whom they have been unable to share for many years.
Cast
Fyodor Bondarchuk
Oksana Fandera
Anna Mikhalkova
Filipp Yankovskiy
Aglaya Shilovskaya
Galina Polskih
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
4.6 IMDb
Seasons
Chudotvorec - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 8 episodes
 
Stills
