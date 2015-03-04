Menu
Seasons
CSI: Cyber All seasons
CSI: Cyber
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
CBS
Series rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "CSI: Cyber"
Season 1
13 episodes
4 March 2015 - 13 May 2015
Season 2
18 episodes
4 October 2015 - 13 March 2016
