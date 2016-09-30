In the comedic mini-series "Crisis in Six Scenes," the events unfold in the 1960s in the United States, specifically in Beverly Hills. As America faces the threat of revolution and its citizens try to adapt to the new environment after numerous social upheavals, a certain person arrives in a typical suburb and infiltrates one of the houses. The mysterious guest completely changes the life of the family in whose home she finds herself, turning their familiar routine upside down. Additionally, she begins a rather complicated relationship with the homeowner.

