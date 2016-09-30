Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Crisis in Six Scenes poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Crisis in Six Scenes

Crisis in Six Scenes (2016 - 2016)

Crisis in Six Scenes 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

In the comedic mini-series "Crisis in Six Scenes," the events unfold in the 1960s in the United States, specifically in Beverly Hills. As America faces the threat of revolution and its citizens try to adapt to the new environment after numerous social upheavals, a certain person arrives in a typical suburb and infiltrates one of the houses. The mysterious guest completely changes the life of the family in whose home she finds herself, turning their familiar routine upside down. Additionally, she begins a rather complicated relationship with the homeowner.
Кризис в шести сценах - trailer
Crisis in Six Scenes  trailer
Cast
Cast
John Magaro
John Magaro
Elaine May
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Woody Allen
Woody Allen
Julie Halston
Julie Halston
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Crisis in Six Scenes - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more