"Country Comfort" is a new American series in the genre of musical drama. The show is produced by the well-known online platform Netflix. The story revolves around a country singer named Bailey. Throughout her life, she has been trying to become famous but has consistently faced failures. Completely disillusioned with her career, the main character decides to take a regular job. She becomes a nanny in the home of a very wealthy man who cannot devote much time to his children. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that each of the kids has exceptional musical abilities.

