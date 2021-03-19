Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Country Comfort poster
Country Comfort poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Country Comfort

Country Comfort (2021 - 2021)

Country Comfort 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Streaming service Netflix

TV series description

"Country Comfort" is a new American series in the genre of musical drama. The show is produced by the well-known online platform Netflix. The story revolves around a country singer named Bailey. Throughout her life, she has been trying to become famous but has consistently faced failures. Completely disillusioned with her career, the main character decides to take a regular job. She becomes a nanny in the home of a very wealthy man who cannot devote much time to his children. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that each of the kids has exceptional musical abilities.
Cast
Cast
Janet Varney
Janet Varney
Eddie Cibrian
Ricardo Hurtado
Jamie Martin Mann
Griffin McIntyre
Shiloh Verrico
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Country Comfort - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more