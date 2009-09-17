Menu
Community All seasons
Community
16+
Production year
2009
Country
USA
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
NBC
Series rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
8.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Community"
Season 1
25 episodes
17 September 2009 - 20 May 2010
Season 2
24 episodes
23 September 2010 - 12 May 2011
Season 3
22 episodes
22 September 2011 - 17 May 2012
Season 4
13 episodes
7 February 2013 - 9 May 2013
Season 5
13 episodes
2 January 2014 - 17 April 2014
Season 6
13 episodes
17 March 2015 - 2 June 2015
