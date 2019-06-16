"City on a Hill" is an American TV series in the genre of dramatic thriller. The show is set in early 1990s Boston, a city heavily influenced by corrupt officials and police officers. Additionally, American society at that time had not yet freed itself from racist stereotypes. The main character is Decourcy Ward, an African-American district attorney who has taken on a new job in Boston. Ward is determined to change the existing order and clean up the city from crime. As the events unfold, Decourcy enters into a forced deal with corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr, as only he can help expose the gang that is attacking armored truck drivers.

