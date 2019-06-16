Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
City on a Hill poster
City on a Hill poster
City on a Hill poster
City on a Hill poster
City on a Hill poster
City on a Hill poster
Ratings
9.2 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Rate
6 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows City on a Hill

City on a Hill (2019 - 2022)

City on a Hill 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Showtime
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"City on a Hill" is an American TV series in the genre of dramatic thriller. The show is set in early 1990s Boston, a city heavily influenced by corrupt officials and police officers. Additionally, American society at that time had not yet freed itself from racist stereotypes. The main character is Decourcy Ward, an African-American district attorney who has taken on a new job in Boston. Ward is determined to change the existing order and clean up the city from crime. As the events unfold, Decourcy enters into a forced deal with corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr, as only he can help expose the gang that is attacking armored truck drivers.
Город на холме - trailer третьего сезона
City on a Hill  trailer третьего сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Chuck MacLean
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Lauren E. Banks Siobhan Quays
Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon Jackie Rohr
Jill Hennessy
Jill Hennessy Jenny Rohr
Kevin Chapman
Kevin Chapman J.R. Minogue
Aldis Hodge
Aldis Hodge DeCourcy Ward
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Mafia Series: A Top List Mafia Series: A Top List

Series rating

9.2
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
City on a Hill - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
City on a Hill - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
City on a Hill - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more