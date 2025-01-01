Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers 1989 - 1990 episode 10 season 1
7.2Rate
10 votes
"Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" season 1 all episodes
Piratsy Under the Seas
Season 1 / Episode 15 March 1989
Catteries Not Included
Season 1 / Episode 26 March 1989
Dale Beside Himself
Season 1 / Episode 312 March 1989
Flash the Wonder Dog
Season 1 / Episode 419 March 1989
Out to Launch
Season 1 / Episode 526 March 1989
Kiwi's Big Adventure
Season 1 / Episode 62 April 1989
Adventures in Squirrelsitting
Season 1 / Episode 79 April 1989
Pound of the Baskervilles
Season 1 / Episode 816 April 1989
Risky Beesness
Season 1 / Episode 923 April 1989
Three Men and a Booby
Season 1 / Episode 1030 April 1989
The Carpetsnaggers
Season 1 / Episode 117 May 1989
Bearing Up Baby
Season 1 / Episode 1214 May 1989
Parental Discretion Retired
Season 1 / Episode 1321 May 1989
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 10 серии сериала «Чип и Дейл спешат на помощь» спасатели отправляются за покупками и сталкиваются с коралловой крестовой клушей. Оказывается, что у птицы похитили ее единственное яйцо. Теперь героям предстоит отыскать коварного воришку.
