Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Seasons Season 1 Episode 10

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers 1989 - 1990 episode 10 season 1

7.2 Rate
10 votes
"Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" season 1 all episodes
Piratsy Under the Seas
Season 1 / Episode 1 5 March 1989
Catteries Not Included
Season 1 / Episode 2 6 March 1989
Dale Beside Himself
Season 1 / Episode 3 12 March 1989
Flash the Wonder Dog
Season 1 / Episode 4 19 March 1989
Out to Launch
Season 1 / Episode 5 26 March 1989
Kiwi's Big Adventure
Season 1 / Episode 6 2 April 1989
Adventures in Squirrelsitting
Season 1 / Episode 7 9 April 1989
Pound of the Baskervilles
Season 1 / Episode 8 16 April 1989
Risky Beesness
Season 1 / Episode 9 23 April 1989
Three Men and a Booby
Season 1 / Episode 10 30 April 1989
The Carpetsnaggers
Season 1 / Episode 11 7 May 1989
Bearing Up Baby
Season 1 / Episode 12 14 May 1989
Parental Discretion Retired
Season 1 / Episode 13 21 May 1989
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 10 серии сериала «Чип и Дейл спешат на помощь» спасатели отправляются за покупками и сталкиваются с коралловой крестовой клушей. Оказывается, что у птицы похитили ее единственное яйцо. Теперь героям предстоит отыскать коварного воришку.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now The Astronaut
The Astronaut 1 comment
Badlands
Badlands 71 comments
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3 46 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more