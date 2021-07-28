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Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life

Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life (2021 - …)

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 7 minutes
Streaming service Disney+
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes

TV series description

"Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life" is an animated series created by the streaming service Disney+. The beloved characters, who have captured the hearts of millions of viewers, return to tell a completely new story. This time, the mischievous chipmunks Chip and Dale are not solving thrilling detective stories; they simply live in the forest and, like typical representatives of their animal species, try to find themselves a pair of acorns for dinner. As the story unfolds, the main characters find themselves in various situations, both funny and not so funny, meet other forest inhabitants, and explore the world around them.
Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life - Trailer
Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life  Trailer
Creator
Kathleen Shugrue
Cast
Cast
Matthew Géczy
Kaycie Chase
Kathleen Shugrue
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Animated TV Series for Children Animated TV Series for Children

Series rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In the Adventure genre  In the Animation genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 11 episodes
 
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