"Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life" is an animated series created by the streaming service Disney+. The beloved characters, who have captured the hearts of millions of viewers, return to tell a completely new story. This time, the mischievous chipmunks Chip and Dale are not solving thrilling detective stories; they simply live in the forest and, like typical representatives of their animal species, try to find themselves a pair of acorns for dinner. As the story unfolds, the main characters find themselves in various situations, both funny and not so funny, meet other forest inhabitants, and explore the world around them.

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