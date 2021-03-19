"Calls" is a new American-French dramatic series produced by the streaming service Apple TV+. The show, created in an audio format, consists of a series of phone conversations between several people. Some of them have a direct connection to each other, while others are strangers. Judging by the tense conversations between the main characters, it becomes clear that they are all on the eve of some apocalyptic event. With each new episode of "Calls," the tension increases, and hope gradually fades away.

