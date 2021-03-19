Menu
Calls (2021 - 2021)

Calls 18+
Production year 2021
Country France/USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 19 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 2 hours 51 minutes

TV series description

"Calls" is a new American-French dramatic series produced by the streaming service Apple TV+. The show, created in an audio format, consists of a series of phone conversations between several people. Some of them have a direct connection to each other, while others are strangers. Judging by the tense conversations between the main characters, it becomes clear that they are all on the eve of some apocalyptic event. With each new episode of "Calls," the tension increases, and hope gradually fades away.
Cast
Cast
Judy Greer
Rosario Dawson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Lily Collins
Aubrey Plaza
Mark Duplass
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
Calls - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 9 episodes
 
Stills
