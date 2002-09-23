Four Moscow guys, Sasha White, Cosmos, Bee, and Phil, grew up as neighbors and have been friends for as long as they can remember. In the late 1980s, White returned from the army and decided to go to university. However, his dream was not meant to come true: along with the rest of his friends, he accidentally became involved in a crime and turned to extortion. The guys effortlessly built a career in the criminal world, and in the early 2000s, with White already being an experienced "authority," he decided to enter politics...

Expand