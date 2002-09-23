Menu
6.6 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Law of the Lawless

Law of the Lawless (2002 - 2002)

Бригада
Production year 2002
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 12 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

Four Moscow guys, Sasha White, Cosmos, Bee, and Phil, grew up as neighbors and have been friends for as long as they can remember. In the late 1980s, White returned from the army and decided to go to university. However, his dream was not meant to come true: along with the rest of his friends, he accidentally became involved in a crime and turned to extortion. The guys effortlessly built a career in the criminal world, and in the early 2000s, with White already being an experienced "authority," he decided to enter politics...
Бригада - trailer первого сезона
Law of the Lawless  trailer первого сезона
Vladimir Vdovichenkov
Vladimir Vdovichenkov «Фил» Валерий Константинович Филатов 1968 - 1999
Aleksei Kravchenko
Aleksei Kravchenko Введенский
Ekaterina Guseva
Ekaterina Guseva Ольга Евгеньевна (Сурикова) Белова 1972
Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Dmitriy Dyuzhev «Космос», «Кос» Космос Юрьевич Холмогоров 1969 - 1999
Andrey Panin
Andrey Panin «Володя-Опер» Владимир Евгеньевич Каверин
Yan Tsapnik
Yan Tsapnik Артур
Cast and Crew
Series rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Law of the Lawless - Season 1 Season 1
2002, 15 episodes
 
Stills
