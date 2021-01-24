"Bridge and Tunnel" is an American show filmed in the genre of tragicomedy. The action takes place in the 1980s and revolves around a group of young people who dream of conquering Manhattan. Jimmy, a recent college graduate, is passionate about photography but has yet to determine his style. When he is offered a job for a prestigious magazine, he can't bring himself to tell his girlfriend Jill about it. After all, he will have to leave her and go to Alaska. Meanwhile, Jill herself is torn between her relationship with Jimmy and her career as a designer.

