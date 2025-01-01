Menu
Bosch
Quotes
Bosch quotes
Jerry Edgar
Golf is a great sport.
Harry Bosch
Golf is not a great sport. If you can smoke and drink while doing it, it's not a sport.
[repeated line]
Irvin Irving
Fucking Bosch.
Harry Bosch
Everybody counts, or nobody counts.
