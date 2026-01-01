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Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Art Direction for a Single Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Art Direction for a Single Camera Series
Nominee
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