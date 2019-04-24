"Bonding" is a comedy show filmed in the genre of black comedy. The series was produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The plot is based on the personal experience of the show's creator, Ray Doyle. The main characters are students Tiffany and Pete. During the day, they study diligently, but at night, they work in the BDSM industry. Specifically, Tiffany is a dominatrix, and Pete is her assistant. Periodically, the characters attempt to have their own personal lives, but it proves to be quite challenging, as their unconventional profession leaves a unique imprint.

Expand