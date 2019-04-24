Menu
Bonding (2019 - …)

Bonding 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 20 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Bonding" is a comedy show filmed in the genre of black comedy. The series was produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The plot is based on the personal experience of the show's creator, Ray Doyle. The main characters are students Tiffany and Pete. During the day, they study diligently, but at night, they work in the BDSM industry. Specifically, Tiffany is a dominatrix, and Pete is her assistant. Periodically, the characters attempt to have their own personal lives, but it proves to be quite challenging, as their unconventional profession leaves a unique imprint.
Cast
Zoe Levin
Theo Stockman
D'Arcy Carden
Micah Stock
Brendan Scannell
Stephanie Styles
Series rating

6.5
7.1 IMDb
Seasons
Bonding - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 7 episodes
 
Bonding - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
