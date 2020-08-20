"Biohackers" is a German sci-fi series created by the American online company Netflix. The show revolves around Mia, a promising biology student. During her studies, Mia becomes close with her professor, Lorenz, and her associates. It turns out that they are secretly conducting mysterious and somewhat illegal experiments, making rodents glow in the dark and plants emit actual sounds. As the story unfolds, the main character realizes that Lorenz may be somehow connected to the death of her relative...

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