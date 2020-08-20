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Biohackers poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows Biohackers

Biohackers (2020 - …)

Biohackers 18+
Production year 2020
Country Germany
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Biohackers" is a German sci-fi series created by the American online company Netflix. The show revolves around Mia, a promising biology student. During her studies, Mia becomes close with her professor, Lorenz, and her associates. It turns out that they are secretly conducting mysterious and somewhat illegal experiments, making rodents glow in the dark and plants emit actual sounds. As the story unfolds, the main character realizes that Lorenz may be somehow connected to the death of her relative...
Biohackers - Trailer season 2
Biohackers  Trailer season 2
Cast
Cast
Luna Wedler
Luna Wedler
Jessica Schwarz
Jessica Schwarz
Nina Zorzi
Thomas Prenn
Thomas Prenn
Zeynep Bozbay
Benno Fürmann
Benno Fürmann
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Sci-Fi genre  In the Thriller genre  In series of Germany  In series of 2020 
Seasons
Biohackers - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
Biohackers - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 6 episodes
 
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