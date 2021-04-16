Menu
Russian
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.4
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Big Shot

Big Shot (2021 - …)

Big Shot 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Disney+
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Big Shot" is a new American show, filmed in the genre of sports comedy. The series was produced by the streaming service Disney. The story revolves around a hot-tempered basketball coach who is fired from his job amidst a loud scandal. The culprit, of course, is his volatile character. In a state of desperation, he takes a position at a prestigious all-girls school as a sports coach. However, the protagonist doesn't yet realize that the local girls are not accustomed to strict leadership, grueling training sessions, and constant yelling. Will the main character be able to find common ground with his new students?
Большая шишка - trailer первого сезона
Big Shot  trailer первого сезона
Jessalyn Gilsig
John Stamos
Darcy Rose Byrnes
Tiana Le
Monique A. Green
Tisha Custodio
Cast and Crew
Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Big Shot - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Big Shot - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 10 episodes
 
Stills
