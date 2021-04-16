"Big Shot" is a new American show, filmed in the genre of sports comedy. The series was produced by the streaming service Disney. The story revolves around a hot-tempered basketball coach who is fired from his job amidst a loud scandal. The culprit, of course, is his volatile character. In a state of desperation, he takes a position at a prestigious all-girls school as a sports coach. However, the protagonist doesn't yet realize that the local girls are not accustomed to strict leadership, grueling training sessions, and constant yelling. Will the main character be able to find common ground with his new students?

