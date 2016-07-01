Menu
Berserk All seasons
Berserk
18+
Production year
2016
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
WOWOW
Series rating
5.8
Rate
11
votes
6.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Berserk"
Season 1
12 episodes
1 July 2016 - 16 September 2016
Season 2
12 episodes
7 April 2017 - 23 June 2017
